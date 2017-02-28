Divers fix Grand River sewer pipe aft...

Divers fix Grand River sewer pipe after nearly 2M gallon spill

Feb 28, 2017 Read more: WOODTV.com

Officials estimate nearly 2 million gallons of sanitary sewage spilled into the Grand River in Ottawa County before crews finished fixing the busted pipe Tuesday. The Grand Haven Spring Lake Sewer Authority said a resident reported seeing water bubbling up in the center of the Grand River Sunday.

