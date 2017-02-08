As park-selling debate rages on, Ferr...

As park-selling debate rages on, Ferrysburg group wants it on ballot

14 hrs ago

Despite previous indications that a decision would be made Monday night, the city council didn't take a vote on allowing a potential sale of the 40-acre green space. In a related matter, council denied a motion that would have prevented the sale of any park, whether it's labeled or not in the master plan, without a three-fifths majority of voters.

