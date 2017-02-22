1 injured in Ottawa County cement tru...

1 injured in Ottawa County cement truck crash, spill

Wednesday Feb 22

Ottawa County dispatchers expect a U.S. 31 off-ramp to remain closed for hours as crews work to clean up the scene where a cement truck overturned and crashed. The crash happened Wednesday morning at the exit to Third Street in Ferrysburg.

