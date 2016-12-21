Alcohol A Factor in Ferrysburg Crash FERRYSBURG, MI (WHTC) - A...
A 22-year-old Muskegon man is lodged in the Ottawa County Jail awaiting possible charges after hitting a tree in the early morning hours on Wednesday, December 7. Ottawa County Deputies were dispatched around 3:26 a.m. to Pine Street and M-104 in Ferrysburg after a Muskegon man whose name is being withheld, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Sebring southbound on Pine Street and failed to negotiate the turn for the M-104 entrance ramp. The vehicle crossed the median went air born and then crossed the on ramp before landing in the gorge striking a tree.
