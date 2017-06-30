Michigan Janitor Foils Robbery

Friday Jun 9

A local janitor rejected an alleged robber's US$2,000 bribe in favor of turning him in to the owner of a Ferndale, MI bar. The janitor, who remains unnamed due to his involvement in the investigation, was still cleaning the bar where he worked in the early morning when the bar's former manager, Timothy Martin, allegedly broke into the business and emptied the contents of the safe.

