MI: RTA Weighs Transit Millage for 2018 or 2020
May 19--Ever since a regional transit millage for the Detroit area was defeated at the polls in November, the question about whether the issue would resurface for voters in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in 2018 or 2020 has been awaiting an answer. The board of the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan debated that issue today at a special retreat and meeting in Ferndale but did not agree on a way forward.
