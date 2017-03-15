Ferndale's Voyager, a sustainable sea...

Ferndale's Voyager, a sustainable seafood restaurant/raw bar, opens Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Metro Times

It's difficult to find a good oyster in metro Detroit. In fact, fish that comes from the ocean - and sometimes even the Great Lakes - is usually questionable around here, and most of the city's seafood restaurants leave something to be desired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ferndale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Danielle Stislicki? 20 min Crystal Vision 77
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Tue jordybug2jee 15
Looking for Judy and Elaine Schaffer (Apr '08) Mar 21 Chevy 16
Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06) Mar 20 RivieraRay 35
News Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp... Feb '17 Logic Analysis 1
Hate group. Feb '17 Yuma15 1
clawson manor (Sep '16) Feb '17 Polo 2
See all Ferndale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ferndale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Oakland County was issued at March 30 at 11:41AM EDT

Ferndale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ferndale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Ferndale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC