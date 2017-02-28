Tight labor market giving more Americans career clout More workers are shifting into different industries as the labor market tightens Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mznOvb Michael Fick has been job-hopping the past couple of years -- from general manager of a restaurant to mortgage loan originator to business development specialist for a company that operates mobile and manufactured home communities. He says his restaurant experience --in customer service and overseeing a business -- helped him land the other two sales gigs, which required similar skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.