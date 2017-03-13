Saying Goodbye to a Visionary Eye

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Hyperallergic

The Susanne Hilberry Gallery was a gateway to the art world that lay beyond Detroit as well as a kind of training ground where artists, art students, and art critics could learn to view and interact with artworks critically. On December 23, 2016, the Susanne Hilberry Gallery in Ferndale, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, closed the doors on its final exhibit, a suite of collage-paintings by Ivin Ballen.

