New noodle news you can use

New noodle news you can use

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Detroit News

New noodle news you can use A pasta pop-up in Ferndale, the debut if ima in Corktown and more noodle-related news Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2kusnFe Parked outside the city's Kraft Heinz plant about two miles from Missouri State University, the one-ton yellow curved noodle was recently moved from its original location at the Kraft Foods headquarters just north of Chicago, according to an article in the Springfield paper News-Leader. Many consider noodles one of the world's most perfect foods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ferndale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp... Mon Logic Analysis 1
Hate group. Feb 19 Yuma15 1
clawson manor Feb 18 Polo 2
Feds Feb 15 michele 1
News Hazel Park Man found guilty in murder of friend Feb 11 michele 1
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
Michael fletcher Feb 5 Michele 1
See all Ferndale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ferndale Forum Now

Ferndale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ferndale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Ferndale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC