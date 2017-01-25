New noodle news you can use
New noodle news you can use A pasta pop-up in Ferndale, the debut if ima in Corktown and more noodle-related news Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2kusnFe Parked outside the city's Kraft Heinz plant about two miles from Missouri State University, the one-ton yellow curved noodle was recently moved from its original location at the Kraft Foods headquarters just north of Chicago, according to an article in the Springfield paper News-Leader. Many consider noodles one of the world's most perfect foods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Ferndale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp...
|Mon
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Hate group.
|Feb 19
|Yuma15
|1
|clawson manor
|Feb 18
|Polo
|2
|Feds
|Feb 15
|michele
|1
|Hazel Park Man found guilty in murder of friend
|Feb 11
|michele
|1
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Michael fletcher
|Feb 5
|Michele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ferndale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC