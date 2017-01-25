New noodle news you can use A pasta pop-up in Ferndale, the debut if ima in Corktown and more noodle-related news Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2kusnFe Parked outside the city's Kraft Heinz plant about two miles from Missouri State University, the one-ton yellow curved noodle was recently moved from its original location at the Kraft Foods headquarters just north of Chicago, according to an article in the Springfield paper News-Leader. Many consider noodles one of the world's most perfect foods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.