Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Roster Climbs to Nearly 200 in 43 States

In advance of Friday's inauguration, 175 mayors across the country announced "Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination," a broad-based, nonpartisan coalition comprised of local officials who support equal protections and fair treatment of all LGBT people. The launch was announced at a breakfast roundtable briefing and discussion among LGBT policy experts and dozens of mayors -- including co-chairs of the coalition -- at the Holland & Knight law offices in Washington, DC.

