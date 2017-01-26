Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Roster Climbs to Nearly 200 in 43 States
In advance of Friday's inauguration, 175 mayors across the country announced "Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination," a broad-based, nonpartisan coalition comprised of local officials who support equal protections and fair treatment of all LGBT people. The launch was announced at a breakfast roundtable briefing and discussion among LGBT policy experts and dozens of mayors -- including co-chairs of the coalition -- at the Holland & Knight law offices in Washington, DC.
