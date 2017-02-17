Ferndale Driver with 53 license suspe...

Ferndale Driver with 53 license suspensions...

Monday Jan 23

A judge had very harsh words in an Oakland County courtroom, for a man with 53 suspensions on his driver's license. Also, she handed out a jail sentence of 29 months.

clawson manor 11 hr Polo 2
Feds Feb 15 michele 1
News Hazel Park Man found guilty in murder of friend Feb 11 michele 1
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
Michael fletcher Feb 5 Michele 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Feb 2 jack 3
Hail to our fearless leader Feb 2 shortbus collage 1
