Burglars are hitting vacant homes in ...

Burglars are hitting vacant homes in Ferndale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WXYZ

Ferndale Police are asking you to be on the lookout for people breaking into vacant homes around the city. They have responded to reports of four burglaries between January 12 and January 17 in several neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ferndale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds Feb 15 michele 1
News Hazel Park Man found guilty in murder of friend Feb 11 michele 1
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
Michael fletcher Feb 5 Michele 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Feb 2 jack 3
Hail to our fearless leader Feb 2 shortbus collage 1
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan 31 marvinlzinn 1
See all Ferndale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ferndale Forum Now

Ferndale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ferndale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Ferndale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC