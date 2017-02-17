Burglars are hitting vacant homes in Ferndale
Ferndale Police are asking you to be on the lookout for people breaking into vacant homes around the city. They have responded to reports of four burglaries between January 12 and January 17 in several neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
