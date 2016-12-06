The Conserva to debut Saturday in Ferndale
That tiny space in Ferndale that once housed the acclaimed Torino restaurant is about to realize new life when The Conserva opens its doors Saturday. The resurrection of the space as a creative, European-inspired eatery under chef Matthew Baldridge is a long time coming.
