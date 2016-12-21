Police seeking information on hit-and...

Police seeking information on hit-and-run crash that killed man on bike

Sunday Dec 11

Police were looking for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old Madison Heights man on a bike. A vehicle hit Michael Proxmire between 10:30 and 11:52 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 on eastbound 10 Mile Road near Huron Avenue in Ferndale, north of Detroit, according to a statement from Ferndale police.

