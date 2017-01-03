Goings on in Ferndale: Spike and Mike, Ferndale Pride, Blues and Music Festival
The Magic Bag has been hosting the Sick and Twisted Festival since 1992, taking credit for unleashing Beavis and Butthead for the first time to unsuspecting Detroit-area audiences. Other festivals were highlighted by premiers of "The Spirit of Christmas" and "Frosty," early works by "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Ferndale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|15 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|1
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Dec 27
|GetAlife
|2
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Dec 22
|Gcaver2
|16
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08)
|Dec 19
|thats bs
|351
Find what you want!
Search Ferndale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC