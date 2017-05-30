Sheriff: Man killed after pointing gu...

Sheriff: Man killed after pointing gun at deputies

Sheriff Bill Leeper says deputies responded to a 911 call where dispatchers heard gunshots in the background. Leeper says 27-year-old Jeremy Lindsey pointed a gun at the deputies who arrived on scene, and they shot him.

