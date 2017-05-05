Senator Bean's SARA Bill Passes Florida Legislature, Heads to Governor
SB 668/HB 859, Postsecondary Distance Education, by Senator Aaron Bean and Representative Amber Mariano , has passed the Florida Legislature. The bill establishes the Postsecondary Reciprocal Distance Education Coordinating Council within the Florida Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|May 13
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Biggest cloud compitition and Raffel
|Apr '17
|Johnny clouds
|2
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|deputy
|5
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC