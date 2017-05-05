Senator Bean's SARA Bill Passes Flori...

Senator Bean's SARA Bill Passes Florida Legislature, Heads to Governor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Capital Soup

SB 668/HB 859, Postsecondary Distance Education, by Senator Aaron Bean and Representative Amber Mariano , has passed the Florida Legislature. The bill establishes the Postsecondary Reciprocal Distance Education Coordinating Council within the Florida Department of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... May 13 Rico from East Lo... 3
Biggest cloud compitition and Raffel Apr '17 Johnny clouds 2
Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 14
Water Outage (Mar '14) Feb '17 Ahg21 2
Krissy Murdaugh Griffin Feb '17 fedup 1
Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15) Feb '17 deputy 5
Traffic reroute Jan '17 JSD 1
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC