Majestic Bay condominium sells for $2.1 million
A condominium in Majestic Bay tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Cynthia McCague, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 501 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Shu-Tung Li and Alice Li, trustees, of Wyckoff, N.J., for $2.1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|May 13
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Biggest cloud compitition and Raffel
|Apr '17
|Johnny clouds
|2
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|deputy
|5
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC