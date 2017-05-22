A message from Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell
Despite above average activity, SW Florida was spared once again. Of the 4 major hurricanes last year, none of them made landfall in Florida or in the United States.
Comments
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|May 13
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Biggest cloud compitition and Raffel
|Apr '17
|Johnny clouds
|2
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|deputy
|5
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
