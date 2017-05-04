Victoria Stoffa
Victoria Amanda "Mandy" Stoffa, of Fernandina Beach, Fl., passed away on Saturday morning, April 22, 2017, with her family by her side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest cloud compitition and Raffel
|Apr 21
|Johnny clouds
|2
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Apr 17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|deputy
|5
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Feb '17
|Mario
|1
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC