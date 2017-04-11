Senator Aaron Bean Named Florida Oste...

Senator Aaron Bean Named Florida Osteopathic Medical Association's 2017 Legislator of the Year

Tuesday Apr 11

State Senator Aaron Bean was named the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association's 2017 Legislator of the Year on Thursday, March 31, 2017. This award is presented each year to a legislator that has proven their support and commitment to osteopathic medicine and the delivery of quality health care to the citizens of Florida.

