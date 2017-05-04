Senate advances bill to let FPL customers pay fracking costs
Florida Power & Light's quest to have customers pay for natural gas fracking projects in other states overcame a key hurdle Tuesday as the Senate Rules Committee passed the controversial measure and overlooked opposition from residential and commercial customers. The proposal, SB 1238 by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, now goes to the Senate floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest cloud compitition and Raffel
|Apr 21
|Johnny clouds
|2
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Apr 17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|deputy
|5
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Feb '17
|Mario
|1
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC