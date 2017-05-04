Senate advances bill to let FPL custo...

Senate advances bill to let FPL customers pay fracking costs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida Power & Light's quest to have customers pay for natural gas fracking projects in other states overcame a key hurdle Tuesday as the Senate Rules Committee passed the controversial measure and overlooked opposition from residential and commercial customers. The proposal, SB 1238 by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, now goes to the Senate floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biggest cloud compitition and Raffel Apr 21 Johnny clouds 2
Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16) Apr 17 Farrell Landon 14
Water Outage (Mar '14) Feb '17 Ahg21 2
Krissy Murdaugh Griffin Feb '17 fedup 1
Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15) Feb '17 deputy 5
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Feb '17 Mario 1
Traffic reroute Jan '17 JSD 1
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Nassau County was issued at May 05 at 2:31PM EDT

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC