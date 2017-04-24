Pro bono to go: Students take legal services to clients in need
Students in the Trusts and Estates Skills Clinic at Florida Coastal School of Law and their professor, Vicki Bowers, took pro bono legal assistance on the road this semester. The clinic has two goals: to provide students with experiential learning opportunities and to assist low-income residents with their legal needs.
