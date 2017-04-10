Lewiston-Nez Perce County airport board hires new manager - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST

The former Fernandina Beach, Florida, airport manager will earn $90,000 per year and is expected to start May 1, said Airport Authority Board Chairman William McCann Jr. Morgan agreed to the offer by telephone after a board meeting Tuesday in which members altered two components of their offer, McCann said. What had been as much as $6,500 in moving expenses has been converted to a signing bonus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.