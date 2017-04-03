Great white shark spotted off Florida...

Great white shark spotted off Florida coast, why they're here now

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Palm Beach Daily News

A great white shark spotted off North Florida's coast over the weekend is among a handful of sightings this year in Sunshine State waters as scientists better understand the shark's migration from New England.

