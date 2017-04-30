City Notes: JAX Chamber's Downtown De...

City Notes: JAX Chamber's Downtown Destination is Cleveland

Thursday Apr 6

JAX Chamber travels to Cleveland, Ohio, from April 26-28 for its 5th annual Destination Downtown Trip. The chamber said the annual trip is an opportunity for stakeholders to build relationships while visiting a new city and hearing from leaders there about what worked and what didn't.

