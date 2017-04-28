Bill giving state park discounts to f...

Bill giving state park discounts to foster & adoptive families passes Florida Legislature

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Capital Soup

SB 64/HB 185, State Park Fees, by Senator Aaron Bean and Representative Larry Lee, Jr. , passed the Florida Legislature yesterday. The bill provides licensed foster families and certain adoptive families with a free annual pass to state parks in Florida and a fifty percent discount on base campsite fees.

