Waiting to learn if Davis Shores shooting was justifiable
During a week that included a rash of shooting deaths, it is possible that Thursday night's shooting at an Arricola Avenue apartment on Davis Shores was justifiable. Today, police informed Historic City News local reporters of the identities of the shooting victim and other witnesses at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Malo
|12
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb 22
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|deputy
|5
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Feb '17
|Mario
|1
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Ken
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC