FPL-friendly bills pass Senate commit...

FPL-friendly bills pass Senate committee unanimously after no debate

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Miami Herald

A bill to allow FPL to pass along up to $500 million in annual costs of investment in out-of-state fracking operations passed a Florida Senate committee. A Senate committee unanimously approved two bills sought by Florida Power & Light on Tuesday that overturn court decisions and allow the company to put transmission lines along environmentally sensitive areas in Miami-Dade County and resume charging customers for natural gas fracking activities in other states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16) Mar 20 Malo 12
Water Outage (Mar '14) Feb '17 Ahg21 2
Krissy Murdaugh Griffin Feb '17 fedup 1
Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15) Feb '17 deputy 5
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Feb '17 Mario 1
Traffic reroute Jan '17 JSD 1
New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Ken 3
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC