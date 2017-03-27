FPL-friendly bills pass Senate committee unanimously after no debate

A bill to allow FPL to pass along up to $500 million in annual costs of investment in out-of-state fracking operations passed a Florida Senate committee. A Senate committee unanimously approved two bills sought by Florida Power & Light on Tuesday that overturn court decisions and allow the company to put transmission lines along environmentally sensitive areas in Miami-Dade County and resume charging customers for natural gas fracking activities in other states.

