FPL-friendly bills pass Senate committee unanimously after no debate
A bill to allow FPL to pass along up to $500 million in annual costs of investment in out-of-state fracking operations passed a Florida Senate committee. A Senate committee unanimously approved two bills sought by Florida Power & Light on Tuesday that overturn court decisions and allow the company to put transmission lines along environmentally sensitive areas in Miami-Dade County and resume charging customers for natural gas fracking activities in other states.
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Malo
|12
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb '17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|deputy
|5
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Feb '17
|Mario
|1
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Ken
|3
