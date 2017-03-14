Florida Lottery's first CASH4LIFE win...

Florida Lottery's first CASH4LIFE winner claims $1 million prize

Tuesday Mar 14

The Florida Lottery announces that Lawrence Albertie, 61, of Fernandina, claimed a $1 million prize in the new multi-state Draw game CASH4LIFEA . Albertie is Florida's first CASH4LIFE winner.

Fernandina Beach, FL

