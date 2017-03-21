ERA Real Estate Announces 2016 Hall o...

ERA Real Estate Announces 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

ERA Real Estate recently announced its Hall of Fame inductees for 2016, honoring one company and four individuals who earned high levels of recognition and made contributions to and had an impact on the culture and history of ERA. The inductees are ERA Preferred Properties Real Estate in Hanover, Pa.; Ann Davis of ERA Central Realty Group in Cream Ridge, N.J.; Janice Miller of ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc., in Newburgh, Ind.; Sherry McGrath of ERA Priority Real Estate in Gillette, Wyo.; and Steve Simmons of ERA Fernandina Beach Realty in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

