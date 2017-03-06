Dana Young's anti-fracking bill advan...

Dana Young's anti-fracking bill advances in Senate

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Florida Senate reversed years of opposition to a statewide ban on oil and gas fracking and advanced a bill Tuesday that will prohibit the controversial practice in Florida. Just hours after opening the annual legislative session, the Senate Committee on Environmental Preservation and Conservation voted unanimously to prohibit "advanced well stimulation treatment," specifically hydraulic fracturing, acid fracturing and matrix acidizing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Water Outage (Mar '14) Feb 22 Ahg21 2
Krissy Murdaugh Griffin Feb 17 fedup 1
Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15) Feb 17 deputy 5
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Feb 9 Mario 1
Traffic reroute Jan '17 JSD 1
New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Ken 3
News Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Yoooo 48
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC