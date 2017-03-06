Dana Young's anti-fracking bill advances in Senate
The Florida Senate reversed years of opposition to a statewide ban on oil and gas fracking and advanced a bill Tuesday that will prohibit the controversial practice in Florida. Just hours after opening the annual legislative session, the Senate Committee on Environmental Preservation and Conservation voted unanimously to prohibit "advanced well stimulation treatment," specifically hydraulic fracturing, acid fracturing and matrix acidizing.
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb 22
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb 17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb 17
|deputy
|5
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Feb 9
|Mario
|1
|Traffic reroute
|Jan '17
|JSD
|1
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Ken
|3
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Yoooo
|48
