Women's Golf Closes Day 1 of Amelia Island Collegiate Tied for Sixth
Tournament: Amelia Island Collegiate Location: Fernandina Beach, Fla. Course info: 6,029 Yards, Par 72 UNF finish: T-6th of 18 Top Osprey: Day 1 Results pdf The short story: The North Florida women's golf team carded rounds of 302-301 Monday in opening day action at the Amelia Island Collegiate hosted by Jacksonville University at Amelia National Golf Club.
