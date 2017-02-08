Trip 'Round the Globe Starts with a BITE
The Patio Place is a must. Almost everything about dining at this little gem tucked along the outer edge of Downtown Fernandina Beach makes for a perfect experience.
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic reroute
|Jan 28
|JSD
|1
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ken
|3
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|Yoooo
|48
|Driving w/o license again
|Dec '16
|So what
|1
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Big
|11
|harley mechanic
|Oct '16
|harley mech
|1
|Fernandina Beach couple arrested in July 7 shoo... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Janet
|10
