Trip 'Round the Globe Starts with a BITE

Trip 'Round the Globe Starts with a BITE

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Folio Weekly

The Patio Place is a must. Almost everything about dining at this little gem tucked along the outer edge of Downtown Fernandina Beach makes for a perfect experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Folio Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traffic reroute Jan 28 JSD 1
New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Ken 3
News Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08) Jan 15 Yoooo 48
Driving w/o license again Dec '16 So what 1
Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16) Dec '16 Big 11
harley mechanic Oct '16 harley mech 1
News Fernandina Beach couple arrested in July 7 shoo... (Jul '16) Sep '16 Janet 10
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC