Florida's immigrant 'sanctuaries' face stiff penalties if bills pass
Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, and Rep. Larry Metz, R-Yalaha, unveiled their legislation Wednesday in Tallahassee. "The one thing that everybody should know in our country is: We can't choose which laws we'll obey or which laws we don't obey," said Bean, who told the Times/Herald last week the legislation would be coming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb 17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb 17
|deputy
|5
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Feb 9
|Mario
|1
|Traffic reroute
|Jan 28
|JSD
|1
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ken
|3
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Yoooo
|48
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC