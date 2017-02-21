Florida's immigrant 'sanctuaries' fac...

Florida's immigrant 'sanctuaries' face stiff penalties if bills pass

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, and Rep. Larry Metz, R-Yalaha, unveiled their legislation Wednesday in Tallahassee. "The one thing that everybody should know in our country is: We can't choose which laws we'll obey or which laws we don't obey," said Bean, who told the Times/Herald last week the legislation would be coming.

