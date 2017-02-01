Florida Forest Service invites teache...

Florida Forest Service invites teachers to apply for forestry tour

Wednesday Feb 1

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and the Florida Forest Service announced today an exciting summer learning opportunity for Florida's educators. The Florida Forestry Teachers' Tour will bring 45 teachers from across the state to Fernandina Beach to learn how forestry works in Florida while earning 30 Continuing Education Units.

