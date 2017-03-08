El Jefe could be next restaurant in M...

El Jefe could be next restaurant in Murray Hill

Thursday Feb 23

Chef Scott Schwartz, owner of 29 South Restaurant in Fernandina Beach, intends to open a new concept in Murray Hill. El Jefe is heading to 947 Edgewood Ave. S. in Murray Hill, a rejuvenating Westside neighborhood that blends vacant buildings, established businesses and trendy hangouts.

Fernandina Beach, FL

