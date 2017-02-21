Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying
There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from Thursday Feb 9, titled Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:
Declaring "we are a nation of rules," Florida Republican lawmakers have officially revived their efforts to go after so-called "sanctuary" cities and counties in Florida - and their elected officials - that don't fully cooperate with federal enforcement of immigration law. The bills - dubbed the "Rule of Law Adherence Act" - impose an array of restrictions to ban "sanctuary policies" in Florida and create fines and penalties for state agencies, local governments or law enforcement agencies that have one.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
|
Bucharest, Romania
|
#1 Thursday Feb 9
A new CPA network with weekly pay
You can create templates for any niche, very easy
Many offers
$ 10 Sign-up Bonus
Pay weekly $ 50 by: Paypal, Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, Check http://bit.ly/2k7S8dY
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Ahg21
|2
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb 17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb 17
|deputy
|5
|Traffic reroute
|Jan 28
|JSD
|1
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ken
|3
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Yoooo
|48
|Driving w/o license again
|Dec '16
|So what
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC