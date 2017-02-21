Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctua...

Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying

There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from Thursday Feb 9, titled Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

Declaring "we are a nation of rules," Florida Republican lawmakers have officially revived their efforts to go after so-called "sanctuary" cities and counties in Florida - and their elected officials - that don't fully cooperate with federal enforcement of immigration law. The bills - dubbed the "Rule of Law Adherence Act" - impose an array of restrictions to ban "sanctuary policies" in Florida and create fines and penalties for state agencies, local governments or law enforcement agencies that have one.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mario

Bucharest, Romania

#1 Thursday Feb 9
A new CPA network with weekly pay
You can create templates for any niche, very easy
Many offers
$ 10 Sign-up Bonus
Pay weekly $ 50 by: Paypal, Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, Check http://bit.ly/2k7S8dY

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Water Outage (Mar '14) Wed Ahg21 2
Krissy Murdaugh Griffin Feb 17 fedup 1
Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15) Feb 17 deputy 5
Traffic reroute Jan 28 JSD 1
New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Ken 3
News Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Yoooo 48
Driving w/o license again Dec '16 So what 1
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nassau County was issued at February 24 at 1:01PM EST

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC