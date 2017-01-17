Multi-unit Owner, Chris Cole, brings ...

Multi-unit Owner, Chris Cole, brings home Brightway Insurance's top...

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: World News Report

Chris Cole, Owner of Brightway, The Cole Agency in Palm Springs and Boynton Beach, won Brightway Insurance's Agency Owner of the Year award for Revenue and Units. Cole also claimed the Home and Flood Sales awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08) Jan 15 Yoooo 48
Driving w/o license again Dec '16 So what 1
Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16) Dec '16 Big 11
harley mechanic Oct '16 harley mech 1
Whatever became of the Luther Heith Pease case? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Bunky 88
News Fernandina Beach couple arrested in July 7 shoo... Sep '16 Janet 10
New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Sep '16 Mark 2
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,886 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC