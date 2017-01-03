Enrevie Bendejo from Florida 'beats fiance using wooden plank with nails embedded'
Woman 'punches her fiance in the face and beats him using a wooden plank with nails embedded in it after fight breaks out over her engagement ring' They were engaged for about a week and started fighting about her ring when she picked up a two-by-four and started hitting him with it, arrest report states A 25-year-old woman was arrested after she beat her fiance with a wooden plank after an argument broke out over the engagement ring, police said. Enrevie Hinayon Bendejo was ordered to drop the plank, which had one-inch nails embedded in it, when police arrived at a home in Fernandina Beach, Florida, according to an arrest report.
