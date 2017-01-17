Can Crestview ban medical marijuana?
The City Council's decision to look at the issue of medicinal marijuana has raised questions about the city's plan and legality of moratoriums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|Yoooo
|48
|Driving w/o license again
|Dec '16
|So what
|1
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Big
|11
|harley mechanic
|Oct '16
|harley mech
|1
|Whatever became of the Luther Heith Pease case? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Bunky
|88
|Fernandina Beach couple arrested in July 7 shoo...
|Sep '16
|Janet
|10
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC