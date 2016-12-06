Nassau County: Learn to Build Back Sa...

Nassau County: Learn to Build Back Safer, Stronger

Tuesday Dec 6

Do you have questions about how you can reduce damage to your property from future flooding and other disasters? FEMA Mitigation Specialists may have answers. Residents can visit Lowe's Home Improvement Center in Fernandina Beach from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Tuesday Dec. 13, 2016 to meet with FEMA Mitigation Specialists and get information on topics such as making a home more flood resistant, elevating utilities and removing and replacing wet drywall.

