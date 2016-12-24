More specialty license plates could be coming to Florida
Florida has more than 120 specialty license plates available. View the plates as well as older designs and plates no longer available.
Fernandina Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving w/o license again
|Dec 17
|So what
|1
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Big
|11
|harley mechanic
|Oct '16
|harley mech
|1
|Whatever became of the Luther Heith Pease case? (Sep '08)
|Sep '16
|Bunky
|88
|Fernandina Beach couple arrested in July 7 shoo...
|Sep '16
|Janet
|10
|New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Mark
|2
|Yulee man shot in car by another motorist
|Sep '16
|JRC
|20
