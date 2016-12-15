15 Best State Parks in Florida

15 Best State Parks in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Southern Accents

Located on picturesque Amelia Island, the northernmost part of Florida's east coast, Fort Clinch State Park dates back to 1864. On the first weekend of every month soldiers reenact life during the Civil War at the fort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fernandina Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driving w/o license again Dec 17 So what 1
Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16) Dec 10 Big 11
harley mechanic Oct '16 harley mech 1
Whatever became of the Luther Heith Pease case? (Sep '08) Sep '16 Bunky 88
News Fernandina Beach couple arrested in July 7 shoo... Sep '16 Janet 10
New Nassau County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Sep '16 Mark 2
News Yulee man shot in car by another motorist Sep '16 JRC 20
See all Fernandina Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fernandina Beach Forum Now

Fernandina Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fernandina Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Fernandina Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC