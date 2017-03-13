Child in horse-drawn buggy crash dies...

Child in horse-drawn buggy crash dies, other still hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A 10-year-old has died of injuries sustained when a vehicle struck the horse-drawn carriage the child was riding in. They were airlifted from the scene of the crash, which happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, on Fenwick Road west of Miner Road in Montcalm County's Bloomer Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fenwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McGowan brothers and Griffes are convicted of 2... (May '07) Mar 6 family 24
Presumed illegal gambling ring draws large crowds (Mar '15) Jan '16 Dave 2
News Outbreak of stomach ailments at Ionia prison (Aug '15) Aug '15 Kelly 2
News From clean record to life in prison for player ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Kelly 1
News Mom grasps that boys are in heaven (May '15) May '15 hon2505 1
News Man sentenced in kidnapping and sexual assault ... (Feb '06) Jun '14 cruz 2
Debate: Gay Marriage - Ionia, MI (Oct '11) Mar '14 Bill 4
See all Fenwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fenwick Forum Now

Fenwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fenwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Fenwick, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC