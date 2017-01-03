Police locate suspect 2 weeks after hit-and-run
Michigan State Police have identified the alleged driver in a hit-and-run traffic crash that seriously injured a 31-year-old Fenwick man more than two weeks ago. On Friday morning, police announced it located and interviewed the 20-year-old suspect from Lowell.
