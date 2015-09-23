Child hurt when pickup truck hits Mennonite buggy
An 8-year-old girl was hurt after the Mennonite buggy that she was a passenger in was hit by a pickup truck. The crash happened at the intersection of South Townhall Road and East Boyer Road in Montcalm County Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30pm.
