US celebrates July Fourth with parades, fireworks, hot dogs
Flint Bishop Airport police officer Lt. Jeff Neville rides in the "Concern Over Police Safety " truck, pulling a float during the 27th annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival parade honoring him in downtown Fenton, Mich., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan '17
|Sandy
|1
|Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|AshMarc
|1
|Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12)
|Jun '15
|Laci Ann 7
|33
|nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watcher
|1
|Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roger
|1
|Review: Animal ARK Pet Grooming (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Charles Mize
|1
|Downtown Fenton and Cornerstone Parking (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Jilll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC