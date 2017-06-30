Stabbed cop calls man who helped a 'h...

Stabbed cop calls man who helped a 'hero'

Lt. Jeff Neville, the police officer stabbed in the neck at a Michigan airport last month, says the maintenance man who jumped in to help him is a "hero." If the man had not have been "walking beside me I wouldn't be here talking to you today.

